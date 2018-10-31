Organic Coconut Flour

Made from finely ground dehydrated coconut, our flour is a versatile option to wheat & a good fiber* source. Thickens sauces & makes gluten-free pizza crust.
Product of Sri Lanka
Why else it's good:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
Good Source of Fiber*
Kosher: Orthodox Jewish Community of Singapore
*Contains 2g total fat per serving. See Nutrition information for saturated fat content
Things to know:
Substitution Tip: Substitute ¼ cup coconut flour for 1 cup grain-based flour. Adjust as needed.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.