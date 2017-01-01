These organic Chocolate Creme Cookies are nothing short of heavenly. Two rich, dark chocolate shortbread cookies are sandwiched together with a sweet cream filling. Dunk them in milk, crumble them over ice cream, or eat them straight from the package.



Values:

Organic

No Artificial Colors

No Artificial Flavors

No Artificial Preservatives

Non GMO

Kosher (Dairy): OU

BrandTax Free™



