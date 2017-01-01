Chocolate sandwich cookies with a kid-like appeal but grown-up taste.
These organic Chocolate Creme Cookies are nothing short of heavenly. Two rich, dark chocolate shortbread cookies are sandwiched together with a sweet cream filling. Dunk them in milk, crumble them over ice cream, or eat them straight from the package.
Values:
Organic
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Non GMO
Kosher (Dairy): OU
BrandTax Free™
