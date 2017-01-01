Just the right combination of smoky, tangy, and spicy hot for all your seasoning needs.
Smoky, tangy, and spicy-hot, Brandless Organic Chili Powder is fantastic sprinkled on anything that needs a little heat. Shake over mango, give your black bean soup a boost, or upgrade your omelette. It's the perfect touch of heat for all of your favorite foods.
Values:
Organic
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store in a sealed container in a cool, dark place for up to six months.
