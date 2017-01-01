About UsBlogB.More
Organic Cheese Square Crackers

Bite-size cheddar cheese crackers for fun and tasty snacking.

$3
7 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Our organic Cheese Squares are the perfect bite-sized cheese cracker when you need a simple snack that satisfies. They're made with organic ingredients and without artificial flavors or preservatives. Pack a few in your lunch or take the whole box on a road trip. However you eat them, they're sure to hit the spot.

Values:
Organic
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Non GMO
BrandTax Free™

USE
  

Store in a cool, dry place. Transfer to a sealable container or close tightly once opened.

