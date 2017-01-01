Enjoy the rich butternutty goodness of homemade flavor without the mess.
Brandless Organic Butternut Squash Soup is made by puréeing roasted organic butternut squash, carrots, herbs and spices to deliver the ultimate taste and texture. With no artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, our soup is a comfort food you'll easily be adding to your grocery list. Dress it up with extra veggies of your choice or a handful of fresh herbs —there's no wrong way to eat well.
Values:
Organic
Vegan
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
BrandTax Free™
Stovetop Cooking Instructions
Pour contents into a saucepan. Heat over medium heat or until hot, stirring occasionally.
Microwave Cooking Instructions
Pour contents into a microwave-safe bowl. Heat covered on HIGH for 1 ½ - 2 minutes or until hot, stirring once halfway through heating cycle.
Refrigerate after opening. Use within 7-10 days of opening package.
