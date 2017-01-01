Brandless Organic Butternut Squash Soup is made by puréeing roasted organic butternut squash, carrots, herbs and spices to deliver the ultimate taste and texture. With no artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, our soup is a comfort food you'll easily be adding to your grocery list. Dress it up with extra veggies of your choice or a handful of fresh herbs —there's no wrong way to eat well.



Values:

Organic

Vegan

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Preservatives

Non GMO

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65