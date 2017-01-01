About UsBlogB.More
Organic Brownie Baking Mix

Rich, fudgy, and delicious, this fresh-from-the-oven brownie mix will hit the spot.

$3
12 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Keep them classic or add your favorite mix-in. However you decide to mix and bake them, the Brandless Organic Brownie Baking Mix is ready for the oven with just a few ingredients from your own pantry. A glass of ice-cold milk to wash down all that chocolate-y goodness— not included.

Values:
Organic
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO

PRODUCT DETAILS
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

