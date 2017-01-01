Organic Brown Basmati Rice

Rinse rice under cold water to remove excess starch. It's a natural product of Mother Earth, so washing and removing anything left behind is advised.



Bring 2¼ cups water to a boil. If desired, add 1 tsp. butter or olive oil and and 1 cup rice in saucepan. If desired, add ½ tsp. salt.



Stir in 1 cup of rice, bring back to boil.



Reduce heat to low and cover.



Simmer on low for 40 minutes or until water is absorbed.



Fluff with a fork and serve.



Refrigerate any leftovers.



Since individual stove vary in temperature and power, these instructions are guidelines only.