The fragrant and flavorful whole-grain staple to accompany all your favorite meals.
Basmati rice is a highly aromatic slender rice variety originally from India. All brown rice has it's hull and bran layer intact, maintaining all those good-for-you nutrients. Organic Brown Basmati Rice is gluten free and its nutty, slightly toasted flavor is just what your kung pao chicken ordered.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
100% Whole Grain
Non GMO
Sodium Free
Low Fat
Kosher: OU
Rinse rice under cold water to remove excess starch. It's a natural product of Mother Earth, so washing and removing anything left behind is advised.
Bring 2¼ cups water to a boil. If desired, add 1 tsp. butter or olive oil and and 1 cup rice in saucepan. If desired, add ½ tsp. salt.
Stir in 1 cup of rice, bring back to boil.
Reduce heat to low and cover.
Simmer on low for 40 minutes or until water is absorbed.
Fluff with a fork and serve.
Refrigerate any leftovers.
Since individual stove vary in temperature and power, these instructions are guidelines only.
