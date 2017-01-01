Enjoy the taste of freshly baked muffins with minimal measuring.
Home baked always tastes better, and so do muffins that are all organic and made without any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Bake ahead or the morning-of, our Organic Blueberry Muffin Baking Mix only needs a few extra ingredients and 20 minutes or less in the oven. Our pro-tip: Brighten up your batch with a teaspoon of lemon zest!
Values:
Organic
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
Makes 10 muffins
Baking Instructions
What you’ll need:
½ cup milk
¼ cup butter, melted and cooled
2 large eggs
Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease or line a muffin pan with paper muffin cups. Whisk together the milk, butter, and eggs. Add muffin mix; stir until smooth. Fill muffin cups about ¾ full. Let stand 5-10 minutes to fully hydrate the blueberries. Bake 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pan.
Tip: Add a teaspoon of lemon zest for a light lemon flavor.
Caution: Do not consume raw batter.
Store in a cool, dry place.
