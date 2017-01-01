Home baked always tastes better, and so do muffins that are all organic and made without any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Bake ahead or the morning-of, our Organic Blueberry Muffin Baking Mix only needs a few extra ingredients and 20 minutes or less in the oven. Our pro-tip: Brighten up your batch with a teaspoon of lemon zest!



Values:

Organic

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Preservatives

Non GMO

Kosher: OU

