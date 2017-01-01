About UsBlogB.More
Organic Blueberry Muffin Baking Mix

Enjoy the taste of freshly baked muffins with minimal measuring.

$3
12 oz
Home baked always tastes better, and so do muffins that are all organic and made without any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Bake ahead or the morning-of, our Organic Blueberry Muffin Baking Mix only needs a few extra ingredients and 20 minutes or less in the oven. Our pro-tip: Brighten up your batch with a teaspoon of lemon zest!

Values:
Organic
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
Makes 10 muffins

Baking Instructions

What you’ll need:

½ cup milk
¼ cup butter, melted and cooled
2 large eggs

Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease or line a muffin pan with paper muffin cups. Whisk together the milk, butter, and eggs. Add muffin mix; stir until smooth. Fill muffin cups about ¾ full. Let stand 5-10 minutes to fully hydrate the blueberries. Bake 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pan.

Tip: Add a teaspoon of lemon zest for a light lemon flavor.

Caution: Do not consume raw batter.

Store in a cool, dry place.

