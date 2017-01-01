Organic Instant Oatmeal

Morning oatmeal goes gourmet thanks to blueberries and flax seed. The Brandless Organic Blueberry Flax Instant oatmeal is made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives and is totally scrumptious. It's ready in a flash for even the busiest of mornings and with a splash of almond milk or a sprinkle of toasted nuts, it may just be your new go-to breakfast.



Values:

Organic

Made with 100% Whole Grain Oats

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Artificial Preservatives

Kosher: OU

Non GMO

BrandTax Free™





California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65