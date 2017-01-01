Organic Instant Oatmeal

Quick and easy morning oatmeal with the added bonus of blueberries and flax.
Morning oatmeal goes gourmet thanks to blueberries and flax seed. The Brandless Organic Blueberry Flax Instant oatmeal is made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives and is totally scrumptious. It's ready in a flash for even the busiest of mornings and with a splash of almond milk or a sprinkle of toasted nuts, it may just be your new go-to breakfast.
Values:
Organic
Made with 100% Whole Grain Oats
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Kosher: OU
Non GMO
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Hot Water: Empty packet into bowl. Add ½ cup boiling water; stir until blended.
Microwave: Empty packet into microwave-safe bowl. Add up to ⅔ cup water; stir. Microwave uncovered on HIGH 1 to 2 minutes; stir.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.