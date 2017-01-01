Brandless Organic Blue Corn Taco Shells are crispy, colorful and ready to be packed with your favorite taco filling (and topped with Brandless Organic Thick & Chunky Salsa, of course). Whether you dream of barbecued black beans or pulled pork tacos, this shell was made for crunchin’. Sold in packs of 12 so you can make every night taco night.



Values:

Organic

Gluten Free

No Preservatives

Non GMO

Kosher (Parve): KOF-K

BrandTax Free™



