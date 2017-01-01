Crisp taco shells made from organic blue corn.
Brandless Organic Blue Corn Taco Shells are crispy, colorful and ready to be packed with your favorite taco filling (and topped with Brandless Organic Thick & Chunky Salsa, of course). Whether you dream of barbecued black beans or pulled pork tacos, this shell was made for crunchin’. Sold in packs of 12 so you can make every night taco night.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Preservatives
Non GMO
Kosher (Parve): KOF-K
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
To maintain freshness, store in an airtight container after opening.
Heating instructions: Heat oven to 350° F and place taco shells on a cookie sheet for 5 minutes or until crisp.
Caution: Do not heat shells in a toaster oven due to the possible risk of fire.
