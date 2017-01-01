About UsBlogB.More
|

Organic Blackberry Fruit Spread

Heavenly sweet tartness straight from the vine.

$3
16.5 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Organic Blackberry Fruit Spread is packed with real fruit and no artificial preservatives. Organic blackberries and cane sugar are gluten free. It's the highlight of warm toast or a snack-time PB&J.

Values:
Organic
Made with Cane Sugar
Non GMO
Gluten Free
No Added Colors
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Refrigerate after opening.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety