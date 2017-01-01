Heavenly sweet tartness straight from the vine.
Brandless Organic Blackberry Fruit Spread is packed with real fruit and no artificial preservatives. Organic blackberries and cane sugar are gluten free. It's the highlight of warm toast or a snack-time PB&J.
Values:
Organic
Made with Cane Sugar
Non GMO
Gluten Free
No Added Colors
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Refrigerate after opening.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.