Organic Black Bean & Corn Salsa

A thick and chunky salsa that's a tad spicy and totally delicious.

$3
16 oz
USE
  

Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.

OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Black Bean & Corn Salsa is a chunky tomato-based salsa made with organic black beans, corn and just a bit of kick to give it (and everything you put it on) some Tex-Mex flair. In a quesadilla, over eggs, or scooped up by salty corn chips, each bite is an adventure in flavor.

Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
Vegan
No Added Sugar*
BrandTax Free™

*Not a low calorie food

