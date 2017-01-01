Organic Black Bean & Corn Salsa

A thick and chunky salsa that's a tad spicy and totally delicious.
Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.
Brandless Black Bean & Corn Salsa is a chunky tomato-based salsa made with organic black beans, corn and just a bit of kick to give it (and everything you put it on) some Tex-Mex flair. In a quesadilla, over eggs, or scooped up by salty corn chips, each bite is an adventure in flavor.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
Vegan
No Added Sugar*
BrandTax Free™
*Not a low calorie food
