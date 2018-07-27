Organic Basil

Is there anything that smells better than basil? Sprinkle dried basil into soups, mix it into marinades, bake it into dough, and use it to season Italian dishes, like pasta sauces and pizza. It's best to incorporate dried herbs into dishes while you’re cooking, as opposed to adding them at the end. This helps bring out the flavor of the herbs. Pro tip: Rub dried basil between your fingers before adding to food, and you're guaranteed to look like a seasoned chef (get it?).



