Organic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

The perfect marriage of rich, fruity, and tart.
Brandless Organic Balsamic Vinegar is rich in fruity, sweet-tart layers of flavor. Glossy, velvety and dark brown, this balsamic adds a rich sweet/tart flavor to everything. Pair it with Brandless Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil to make the perfect dip for a warm bread, drizzle it over greens and berries or go crazy and try a balsamic-braised chicken. Our balsamic is made without artificial preservatives, so you can feel good about using it every day and in every way.
Values:
Organic
No Artificial Preservatives
Product of Italy
Non GMO
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store in a cool dry place, away from light and heat sources. Do not refrigerate.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.