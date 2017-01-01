Organic Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

Brandless Organic Balsamic Vinegar is rich in fruity, sweet-tart layers of flavor. Glossy, velvety and dark brown, this balsamic adds a rich sweet/tart flavor to everything. Pair it with Brandless Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil to make the perfect dip for a warm bread, drizzle it over greens and berries or go crazy and try a balsamic-braised chicken. Our balsamic is made without artificial preservatives, so you can feel good about using it every day and in every way.



Values:

Organic

No Artificial Preservatives

Product of Italy

Non GMO

BrandTax Free™



