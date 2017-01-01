About UsBlogB.More
Organic Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Such a universal dressing you can use it in salads, as a marinade with chicken, and even for cooking vegetables

$3
12 fl oz
OVERVIEW
  

Made with organic ingredients and without artificial flavors or colors, this smooth, rich dressing can do more than coat salad greens. Try it as a dip for warm bread or for jazzing up steamed vegetables.

Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
No Artificial Flavors
Vegan
BrandTax Free™

USE
  

Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.

