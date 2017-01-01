Organic Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Such a universal dressing you can use it in salads, as a marinade with chicken, and even for cooking vegetables
Made with organic ingredients and without artificial flavors or colors, this smooth, rich dressing can do more than coat salad greens. Try it as a dip for warm bread or for jazzing up steamed vegetables.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
No Artificial Flavors
Vegan
BrandTax Free™
Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.