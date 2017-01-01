About UsBlogB.More
|

Organic Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce

Your favorite tomato-based sauce with a kick of spice.

$3
24 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Brandless Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce is a classic Italian red sauce with a hit of red chili pepper. Make a spicy spaghetti, punch up your homemade pizza, or add some browned sausage for a Bolognese with a kick. Full of certified organic tomatoes, our pasta sauce is vegan, and contains no added preservatives or flavors — just pure vine-ripened goodness.

Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
No Artificial Flavors
Vegan
USE
  

Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
