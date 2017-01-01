Organic Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce

Your favorite tomato-based sauce with a kick of spice.
Brandless Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce is a classic Italian red sauce with a hit of red chili pepper. Make a spicy spaghetti, punch up your homemade pizza, or add some browned sausage for a Bolognese with a kick. Full of certified organic tomatoes, our pasta sauce is vegan, and contains no added preservatives or flavors — just pure vine-ripened goodness.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors
No Preservatives
Non GMO
No Artificial Flavors
Vegan
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Shake well. Refrigerate after opening.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.