Organic Applesauce Pouches

Made with apples so sweet, adding sugar would've been silly.

$3
4ct - 3.2oz
This 4-pack of Brandless Organic Apple Sauce Squeezers is a mess-free way to enjoy applesauce on-the-go. No spoons needed! It's also void of any added sugar or preservatives and it's gluten, nut, and dairy free.

Values:
Organic
No Added Sugar*
No Preservatives
Gluten, Nut & Dairy Free
Non GMO
Kosher: KSA
BrandTax Free™

*Not a low calorie food. See nutritional information for total fat and sugar content.

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

