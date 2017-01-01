Sweet syrup from the agave plant.
Brandless Organic Agave Nectar is a sugar substitute that adds an intense sweetness without any heavy flavors like honey or brown sugar. Substitute agave syrup in your next pitcher of homemade lemonade or in place of anything that calls for simple syrup.
Values:
Organic
Gluten Free
Grown in Mexico
Vegan
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store in a cool, dry and dark place after opening.
