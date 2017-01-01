Salty, crunchy crisps made from garbanzo beans.
Our Olive Oil & Sea Salt Hummus Crisps are insanely delicious. They're made from non-GMO garbanzo beans and without artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. These gluten-free crisps are cooked simply with fragrant olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt. Take the whole bag on a picnic, stash a few at your desk, or keep them in the pantry for the next time you get the munchies. However you enjoy them, we trust they'll quickly become your go-to crisp.
Values:
Non GMO
Made with Chickpeas
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™
