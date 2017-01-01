About UsBlogB.More
Nutty Berry Blend Trail Mix

Peanuts, Blueberries, Raisins, Cashews & Banana Chips. Sweet dried fruit and salty nuts come together to create this snacking staple.

$3
5 oz
An unexpected blend of dried blueberries, plump raisins, and sweetened banana chips balanced with toasted cashews and salty peanuts. With a hint of sea salt and no artificial flavors, our Brandless Fruit & Nut Trail Mix will satisfy the hungriest of snackers–from the trail to the airport.

Non GMO
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
