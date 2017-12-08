The Brandless Nuts, Dark Chocolate & Cherry Trail Mix is a blend of non-GMO almonds and cashews tossed with dried cherries, raisins, and dark chocolate. Grab a handful for an afternoon pick-me-up, stash some in your purse for an on-the-go snack, or bring along the whole bag to share with friends on your next hike.



Values:

Non GMO

No Artificial Colors

No Artificial Flavors

No Preservatives

Kosher - OU Dairy

BrandTax Free™



