A mix of fruit, nuts, and chocolate ready for fun snacking.
The Brandless Nuts, Dark Chocolate & Cherry Trail Mix is a blend of non-GMO almonds and cashews tossed with dried cherries, raisins, and dark chocolate. Grab a handful for an afternoon pick-me-up, stash some in your purse for an on-the-go snack, or bring along the whole bag to share with friends on your next hike.
Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Kosher - OU Dairy
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store in a cool, dry place. Close tightly once opened.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.