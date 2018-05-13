Tasty...squared! Our Nut & Caramel Chews are filled with sweet flavors of almond & maple goodness.
Chew on this: our bag of 8 Nut & Caramel Chews are sweet treats that are individually wrapped for easy sharing and on-the-go snacking. When you're looking to surprise everyone from little ones to coworkers, leave these one-of-a-kind candies in their lunch bags or on their desks for a sweet surprise. Bite after bite, your senses are treated to a medley of rich flavors with satisfying overtones. So enjoy them on their own, on the road, and leave a dish by the door just to cover all your bases. For extra fun, reach for all our unique flavor pairings: Almond & Pumpkin Seed and Almond & Coconut.
Values:
Non GMO
No Artificial Colors
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
Kosher Dairy: KTK
Store air-tight in a cool, dark place.
