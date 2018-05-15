Ever feel like you’re missing a step in your regimen before you get your winks? Our unscented Night Cream is the key to waking up with hydrated skin. With moisturizing shea butter and free of parabens, phthalates, and dyes, this cream will leave your skin feeling refreshed and oh-so soft in the morning. And priced just right at $3, it’s easy to keep your nightstand stocked and ready.



Values:

Moisturizing Shea Butter

No Parabens

No Phtalates

No Animal Testing

Purifying & Detoxifying Sage Extract

Gluten Free

Dye Free

Vegan

Cruelty Free

BrandTax Free™





California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65