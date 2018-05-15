Sweet dreams! Brandless Night Cream is the perfect way to keep your skin soft without feeling greasy.
Ever feel like you’re missing a step in your regimen before you get your winks? Our unscented Night Cream is the key to waking up with hydrated skin. With moisturizing shea butter and free of parabens, phthalates, and dyes, this cream will leave your skin feeling refreshed and oh-so soft in the morning. And priced just right at $3, it’s easy to keep your nightstand stocked and ready.
Values:
Moisturizing Shea Butter
No Parabens
No Phtalates
No Animal Testing
Purifying & Detoxifying Sage Extract
Gluten Free
Dye Free
Vegan
Cruelty Free
DIRECTIONS: Massage cream over clean face and neck nightly.
WARNING: Avoid contact with eyes and mouth. Discontinue use if skin irritation occurs.
