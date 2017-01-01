2 Pack Lip Balm

Read our lips: we've upgraded the ubiquitous flavored lip balm with açai, your favorite superberry.
There's one for your desk and there's one for your pocket. Never risk chapped lips ever again with our 2-pack of hydrating and conditioning lip balm, naturally infused and flavored with superfood açai berry—an upgrade from the cherry cola flavor of your youth.
Values:
Soothes & Moisturizes
Contains Vitamin E
Cruelty Free
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.