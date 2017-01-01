A gentle hand cleanser scented with eucalyptus & lavender.
Lather up with our Brandless Gel Hand Soap, formulated with lavender and Hawaiian white ginger root extract to soothe and condition your hands while they are being gently cleansed. We didn't skimp on the luxe: the clear gel transforms into rich suds while the fragrance of eucalyptus and lavender leaves you feeling—and smelling—clean and refreshed.
Values:
Soothing Lavender
Conditioning Hawaiian White Ginger Root Extract
Sulfate Free
No Animal Testing
Cruelty Free
Gluten Free
Vegan
Dermatologist Tested
Allergy Tested
Suitable For All Skin Types
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Storage Instructions: Store at temperatures between 45 and 75 F. To ensure maximum shelf life, keep lid firmly closed and store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Product Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician. Keep out of reach of children.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.