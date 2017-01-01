Lather up with our Brandless Gel Hand Soap, formulated with lavender and Hawaiian white ginger root extract to soothe and condition your hands while they are being gently cleansed. We didn't skimp on the luxe: the clear gel transforms into rich suds while the fragrance of eucalyptus and lavender leaves you feeling—and smelling—clean and refreshed.





Values:

Soothing Lavender

Conditioning Hawaiian White Ginger Root Extract

Sulfate Free

No Animal Testing

Cruelty Free

Gluten Free

Vegan

Dermatologist Tested

Allergy Tested

Suitable For All Skin Types

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65