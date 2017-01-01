Slather some luxurious moisture onto your hands.
Need a quick break? Soften your hardworking hands with Shea Butter-enriched Brandless Hand Cream, a rich and luxurious formula that helps restore skin elasticity and retain moisture over time. Our paraben-free formula leaves no residue or grease behind while the gentle whiff of Citrus Bergamot soothes and calms your mood. It's dermatologist and allergy tested, making it suitable for all skin types.
Values:
Moisturizing Shea Butter
No Parabens
No Animal Testing
Cruelty Free
Helps to Restore Skin's Elasticity
Gluten Free
Dermatologist Tested
Allergy Tested
Suitable For All Skin Types
BrandTax Free™
Product Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician. Keep out of reach of children.
Storage Instructions: Store at temperatures that are not extreme (45-75F). To ensure maximum shelf life, best practices recommended are cool, dry places, away from direct sunlight and with the lid firmly closed.
