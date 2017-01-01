Foaming Hand Soap

Foaming handsoap that leaves your hands both clean and smelling fresh.
Gently remove dirt with our eucalyptus and lavender-scented Brandless Foaming Handsoap, formulated to be easy to lather and even easier to rinse. This soothing formula softly cleans your hands, leaving them clean and smelling fresh.
Values:
Soothing Lavender
Sulfate Free
No Phthalates
Cruelty Free
Gluten Free
Vegan
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Storage Instructions: Store at temperatures between 45 and 75 F. To ensure maximum shelf life, keep lid firmly closed and store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Product Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician. Keep out of reach of children.
