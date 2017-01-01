Your morning and evening go-to for thirsty skin and a healthy complexion.
Instantly hydrate and nourish your complexion throughout the day with Brandless Daily Facial Moisturizer, a gentle moisturizer formulated with soothing aloe and anti-oxidizing safflower oil for long-term glow. You can wear this alone or under SPF and makeup. It's dermatologist and allergy tested, making it suitable for all skin types.
Values:
Moisturizing Aloe
No Parabens
No Phthalates
No Animal Testing
Cruelty Free
Antioxidizing Safflower Oil
Gluten Free
Dermatologist Tested
Allergy Tested
Suitable For All Skin Types
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Product Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician. Keep out of reach of children.
Storage Instructions: Store at temperatures between 45 and 75 F. To ensure maximum shelf life, keep lid firmly closed and store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
