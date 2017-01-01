About UsBlogB.More
|

Daily Facial Moisturizer

Your morning and evening go-to for thirsty skin and a healthy complexion.

$3
4 fl oz
OVERVIEW
  

Instantly hydrate and nourish your complexion throughout the day with Brandless Daily Facial Moisturizer, a gentle moisturizer formulated with soothing aloe and anti-oxidizing safflower oil for long-term glow. You can wear this alone or under SPF and makeup. It's dermatologist and allergy tested, making it suitable for all skin types.

Values:
Moisturizing Aloe
No Parabens
No Phthalates
No Animal Testing
Cruelty Free
Antioxidizing Safflower Oil
Gluten Free
Dermatologist Tested
Allergy Tested
Suitable For All Skin Types
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Product Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician. Keep out of reach of children.

Storage Instructions: Store at temperatures between 45 and 75 F. To ensure maximum shelf life, keep lid firmly closed and store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2017 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety