Brandless Peppermint Mouthwash is both fluoride and alcohol free. Made with essential oils rather than artificial flavors, this mouthwash will leave you feeling minty fresh without any of those fiery side effects.



Values:

Fluoride Free

Alcohol Free

SLS Free

Anti Plaque

Non GMO

Made with Pure Essential Oils

No Artificial Flavors

No Preservatives

