Swish, swish to be peppermint fresh.
Brandless Peppermint Mouthwash is both fluoride and alcohol free. Made with essential oils rather than artificial flavors, this mouthwash will leave you feeling minty fresh without any of those fiery side effects.
Values:
Fluoride Free
Alcohol Free
SLS Free
Anti Plaque
Non GMO
Made with Pure Essential Oils
No Artificial Flavors
No Preservatives
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Adults, use approximately one tablespoon (15 milliliters) up to four times daily. Vigorously swish for approximately 30 seconds and spit out. Do not swallow. Children 12 and under, do not use unless directed by a doctor.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.