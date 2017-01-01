Moisturizing Shampoo

Our shampoo has just the right mix of aloe—which adds moisture for silkier, shinier hair—and rosemary extract—known to stimulate hair follicles. Plus our shampoo is formulated to be gentle enough for all types of hair (even chemically- and color-treated hair) and removes dirt and debris without stripping naturally beneficial oils. It’s also free of all sulfates and parabens. Pair in your morning shower with our conditioner for extra hydration. Together they’re so invigorating you won’t even need coffee (kidding, we still love coffee).



Values:

Antioxidizing Rosemary Extract

No Sulfates

No Phthalates

No Animal Testing

Cruelty Free

Gluten Free

Vegan

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65