Moisturizing Shampoo

Removes dirt without stripping your hair of its naturally beneficial oils.
Our shampoo has just the right mix of aloe—which adds moisture for silkier, shinier hair—and rosemary extract—known to stimulate hair follicles. Plus our shampoo is formulated to be gentle enough for all types of hair (even chemically- and color-treated hair) and removes dirt and debris without stripping naturally beneficial oils. It’s also free of all sulfates and parabens. Pair in your morning shower with our conditioner for extra hydration. Together they’re so invigorating you won’t even need coffee (kidding, we still love coffee).
Values:
Antioxidizing Rosemary Extract
No Sulfates
No Phthalates
No Animal Testing
Cruelty Free
Gluten Free
Vegan
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Directions: Apply desired amount onto wet hair and work into a rich lather. Massage into hair and rinse thoroughly with water.
Product Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician. Keep out of reach of children.
Storage Instructions: Store at temperatures that are not extreme (45-75℉). To ensure maximum shelf life, best practices recommended are cool, dry places, away from direct sunlight and with the lid firmly closed.
