Moisturizing Conditioner

A good hair day (and we all know that’s a good day all around) starts with our gentle shampoo followed by our hydrating conditioner. You’ll love the mix of aloe—which adds moisture for silkier, shinier hair—and green tea extract—known for its invigorating antioxidant properties. Plus our conditioner is formulated to be gentle enough for all types of hair (even chemically- and color-treated hair) and adds shine and softness to hair while gently nourishing it from scalp to roots.



Values:

Moisturizing Green Tea Extract

No Parabens

No Phthalates

No Animal Testing

Cruelty Free

Gluten Free

Vegan

BrandTax Free™



