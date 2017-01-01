Moisturizing Conditioner

Hydrating conditioner that seals in your hair's natural moisture.
A good hair day (and we all know that’s a good day all around) starts with our gentle shampoo followed by our hydrating conditioner. You’ll love the mix of aloe—which adds moisture for silkier, shinier hair—and green tea extract—known for its invigorating antioxidant properties. Plus our conditioner is formulated to be gentle enough for all types of hair (even chemically- and color-treated hair) and adds shine and softness to hair while gently nourishing it from scalp to roots.
Values:
Moisturizing Green Tea Extract
No Parabens
No Phthalates
No Animal Testing
Cruelty Free
Gluten Free
Vegan
BrandTax Free™
Directions: After shampooing, apply to wet hair and massage gently. Leave on for 2-3 minutes and rinse thoroughly.
Product Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician. Keep out of reach of children.
Storage Instructions: Store at temperatures that are not extreme (45-75℉). To ensure maximum shelf life, best practices recommended are cool, dry places, away from direct sunlight and with the lid firmly closed.
