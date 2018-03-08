About UsBlogMembership
|
items added to basket.
Just $39 away from free shipping.

FSC® Certified Wood

Mini Colored Pencils

Little pencils, big color. Color outside the lines with these mini colored pencils made from FSC® Certified Wood.

$3
24ct
OVERVIEW
  

Everything is fun in miniature! With Brandless Mini Colored Pencils, you can shade, fill, and color code at your desk. Pre-sharpened and made with FSC® Certified wood, you can feel good about keeping a set for yourself AND picking up a few extras for your next craft sesh with your favorite pals. With 24 colors to a pack, you have lots of options for bringing your ideas to life.

Values:
FSC® Certified Wood
Pre Sharpened
24 Colors
BrandTax Free™


California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

Read our Privacy Policy

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review