Melatonin 3mg

Your answer to a good night’s sleep.
Take one tablet, when needed, at bedtime.
Store at 15-30°C (59-86°F). Do not use if the seal is broken.
Store in a dry place and avoid direct sunlight or excessive moisture (we recommend not storing vitamins in the bathroom). We suggest you keep tablets handy in your bedside table, so taking them is part of your daily routine. Keep out of reach of children.
Consult your doctor prior to use if you’re considering taking dietary supplements for the first time or are pregnant, nursing, taking any medications, or have any medical conditions that might raise concern. If you experience an allergic reaction, discontinue use immediately, and contact a healthcare provider.
Melatonin, released by the pineal gland in the brain, is your body’s natural way of preparing for bedtime. Production of melatonin begins when it gets dark and stops when it gets light, helping to regulate your body’s sleep cycle. Unfortunately, all sorts of factors that interfere with this process—stress, age, lifestyle, jet lag, even the light from your laptop or cell phone (we keep promising to stop checking our phones in bed, too). Luckily, our drug-free and non-habit forming Brandless Melatonin Supplements can help support better and deeper sleep. You snooze, you win.
Values:
Non GMO
Helps Promote Restful Sleep*
Vegan
Gluten Free
No Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Dairy, Egg, Wheat, Soy, Corn, Gluten, Shellfish, Fish or Yeast
BrandTax Free™
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.