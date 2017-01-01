Melatonin 3mg

Melatonin, released by the pineal gland in the brain, is your body’s natural way of preparing for bedtime. Production of melatonin begins when it gets dark and stops when it gets light, helping to regulate your body’s sleep cycle. Unfortunately, all sorts of factors that interfere with this process—stress, age, lifestyle, jet lag, even the light from your laptop or cell phone (we keep promising to stop checking our phones in bed, too). Luckily, our drug-free and non-habit forming Brandless Melatonin Supplements can help support better and deeper sleep. You snooze, you win.



Values:

Non GMO

Helps Promote Restful Sleep*

Vegan

Gluten Free

No Peanuts, Tree Nuts, Dairy, Egg, Wheat, Soy, Corn, Gluten, Shellfish, Fish or Yeast

BrandTax Free™



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65