Free shipping today on orders $39+
ReorderGet $6
items added to box.
Just $39 away from free shipping.
Be Back Soon

Mediterranean Sea Salt Grinder

An all-purpose coarse sea salt in a grinder, perfect for your cooking and baking needs

$3
4.6 oz
OVERVIEW
  

This sea salt is produced by the evaporation of Mediterranean sea water and comes in a recyclable glass grinder. Simply remove cap, turn upside down, and twist! This coarse salt is ideal for adding both flavor and texture to pasta, veggies, meat, eggs, soups, baked goods, and anything else that could use a little salt (i.e., most places!). It works well as a finishing salt, too, for an extra dose of flavor right before you dig in.

Values:
Non GMO
Vegan
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

Back to Top

We all deserve better. Join us.

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review