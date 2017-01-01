2 Pack Lip Balm

Our Brandless Lip Balm is made with a moisturizing mix of beeswax, coconut oil and shea butter, so you can kiss chapped lips goodbye. And now, as a sweet treat, your favorite lip balm comes in the scent of maple sugar. But don’t worry, it doesn’t actually taste sugary (we don’t want you nibbling your lips all day!). We’re including a two-pack so you can keep one on your desk and one in your pocket for chapped-lip emergencies.



Values:

Soothes & Moisturizes

Contains Vitamin E

Cruelty Free

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65