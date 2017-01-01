Cleanse, soothe, and condition your hands with our Maple Ginger Gel Hand Soap. It contains an herbal blend of cinnamon bark extract, and ginger root extract, an antioxidant and moisturizer. And, thanks to the rich scent of maple, you’ll be thinking of changing leaves, hot cups of tea, and that cold autumn snap in the air.



Soothing Ginger

Sulfate Free

No Phthalates

No Animal Testing

Cruelty Free

Gluten Free

Vegan

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65