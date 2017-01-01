Maple Crunch Granola

Rich maple paired with the goodness of whole grains.
With all the goodness of whole grains, the nuttiness of pecans and the richness of real maple syrup, our Maple Pecan Granola is ready to become your breakfast BFF. Mix it with yogurt and fresh fruit, take it to the office for a midday snack or even sprinkle it on baked apples for a healthier version of your favorite apple crumble dessert. The possibilities are endless, and they all taste like maple syrup.
Values:
Non GMO
Whole Grain
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Good Source of Fiber*
BrandTax Free™
*Contains 8g total fat per 59 g serving
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Store air-tight in a cool, dark place.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.