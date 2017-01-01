About UsBlogB.More
Maple Cinnamon Twists

A maple treat sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.

$3
4.5 oz
This flaky, layered treat is coated in a sweet mix of cinnamon and sugar with a hint of maple. It’s kind of like a churro met a maple cookie and the result was bakery magic. And our Maple Twists are the perfect size to treat yourself to a few...and then maybe a few more.

Non GMO
Vegan
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Kosher: OU
BrandTax Free™

