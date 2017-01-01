Tree Free Napkins

Brandless Napkins are a biobased tree free napkin, great for wiping that greasy pizza off your hands. Containing no dyes or fragrances, Brandless Napkins are also made from a rapidly renewable source. Each pack contains 150 napkins for multiple use at any event.



Values:

Biobased Product

Made from Sugarcane & Bamboo Grass

Tree Free Paper Product

No Dyes or Fragrances

100% Rapidly Renewable Resources

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65