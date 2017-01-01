Tree Free Napkins

Here's a napkin, don't just wipe it on your pants.
Brandless Napkins are a biobased tree free napkin, great for wiping that greasy pizza off your hands. Containing no dyes or fragrances, Brandless Napkins are also made from a rapidly renewable source. Each pack contains 150 napkins for multiple use at any event.
Values:
Biobased Product
Made from Sugarcane & Bamboo Grass
Tree Free Paper Product
No Dyes or Fragrances
100% Rapidly Renewable Resources
BrandTax Free™
