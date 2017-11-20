Removes grease and adds a delightfully bright scent without any toxic tradeoffs.
Full of fresh floral fragrance, doing the dishes becomes more of a delight with our nontoxic Lilac Dish Soap. EPA Safer Choice Certified, the formula not only smells fantastic, but works hard to remove grease without being harmful to your home or the environment. Non GMO and free of dyes, phthalates, and triclosan, sign up for safer cleaning that’s effective and more enjoyable.
Values:
EPA Safer Choice Certified
Non-Toxic Formula
No Dyes
Removes Grease
Non GMO
No Phthalates or Triclosan
No Chemical Residue
Biodegradable
Gluten Free
No Animal Testing
Cruelty Free
BrandTax Free™
Use two or more squirts into the sink for soaking or on a sponge for quick clean up. Wash dishes and rinse thoroughly. Not for use in automatic dishwasher and septic. Greywater safe.
Warning: Keep out of reach of children. If product gets in eyes rinse with water. If swallowed drink plenty of water and contact physician.
