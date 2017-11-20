Full of fresh floral fragrance, doing the dishes becomes more of a delight with our nontoxic Lilac Dish Soap. EPA Safer Choice Certified, the formula not only smells fantastic, but works hard to remove grease without being harmful to your home or the environment. Non GMO and free of dyes, phthalates, and triclosan, sign up for safer cleaning that’s effective and more enjoyable.



Values:

EPA Safer Choice Certified

Non-Toxic Formula

No Dyes

Removes Grease

Non GMO

No Phthalates or Triclosan

No Chemical Residue

Biodegradable

Gluten Free

No Animal Testing

Cruelty Free

BrandTax Free™



