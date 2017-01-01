Surface Cleaning Wipes

Nontoxic, residue-free, and strong enough to tackle grimy surfaces all over your home.
Our nontoxic cleaning wipes are strong enough to tackle dusty shelves, grimy countertops, and anywhere else dirt is hiding . But the gentle formula is nontoxic, free of chemical residues, and made with a solution that meets EPA Safer Choice Standards. And the fresh scent of lemon and verbena will leave your home smelling as sparkling clean as it looks.
Values:
Non-Toxic Formula
No Dyes
No Phthalates
Removes Dirt & Grime
Non GMO
Wipe Solution Meets EPA Safer Choice Standards
No Chemical Residue
No Animal Testing
Gluten Free
How to Use: Open the lid and pull corner of wipe from the center of the roll. Pull the wipe through to the next perforation. Close lid to retain moisture. Wipe clean and let air dry. No rinse required.
Suitable For: All hard non-porous surfaces including: food preparation surfaces, child and pet spaces. Not recommended for sealed wood surfaces.
Warning: Keep out of reach of children. If product gets in eyes, rinse with water. If swallowed, drink plenty of water and contact physician.
