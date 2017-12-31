Moisturizing Hand Soap

Use promo code CLEANB at checkout for $1 shipping. See offer details below.*



With Brandless Lemon Verbena Hand Soap, washing up becomes a fresh and zesty part of your day. Free of sulfates, phthalates and 400 other banned ingredients, our hand soaps are formulated with no animal testing, ever. Each use creates a soft lather to gently cleanse, leaving your skin feeling extra moisturized. Your guests (and sink) will thank you. Get your hands on our soothing Lemon Verbena Hand Cream and our Lemon Verbena Sugar Scrub to lock in moisture and finish feeling smooth and clean with your new favorite collection.



Values:

Conditioning Lemongrass Extract

Sulfate Free

No Phthalates

Gluten Free

Vegan

No Animal Testing

Cruelty Free

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65



