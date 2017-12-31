Moisturizing Hand Soap

Our Lemon Verbena collection smells so good you’ll make excuses to wash up all over again.
With Brandless Lemon Verbena Hand Soap, washing up becomes a fresh and zesty part of your day. Free of sulfates, phthalates and 400 other banned ingredients, our hand soaps are formulated with no animal testing, ever. Each use creates a soft lather to gently cleanse, leaving your skin feeling extra moisturized. Your guests (and sink) will thank you. Get your hands on our soothing Lemon Verbena Hand Cream and our Lemon Verbena Sugar Scrub to lock in moisture and finish feeling smooth and clean with your new favorite collection.
Values:
Conditioning Lemongrass Extract
Sulfate Free
No Phthalates
Gluten Free
Vegan
No Animal Testing
Cruelty Free
BrandTax Free™
Storage Instructions: Store at temperatures between 45 and 75 F. To ensure maximum shelf life, keep lid firmly closed and store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Product Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician. Keep out of reach of children.
