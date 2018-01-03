Lemon Verbena Body Scrub

When life hands you lemons…you get zesty! Get polished with our dye-free exfoliator.
Every day is Spring with our new Lemon Verbena sugar body scrub. Made without dyes and free of phthalates and animal testing, it’s a product you can be soft on because sugar granules are gentler on your skin than salt. Whether you gift it to your bestie or yourself, it’s a quick and easy way to get fresh and spoil yourself a few days a week. Bonus points: match this exfoliating scrub with our Lemon Verbena hand soap and Lemon Verbena moisturizing cream for an all-around soothing and smoothing way to take a breather.
Values:
Exfoliating Sugar Scrub
Gluten Free
No Phthalates
Cruelty Free
No Animal Testing
No Dyes
BrandTax Free™
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65
Directions: Massage scrub into wet skin in circular motions, then rinse well.
Product Warning: For external use only. Avoid getting into eyes. If eye contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. If irritation persists, contact physician.
Storage Instructions: Store at temperatures between 45º and 75ºF. To ensure maximum shelf life, keep lid firmly closed and store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.