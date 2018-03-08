Lemon Basil Scone Baking Mix

Is it tea time yet? Mix up our Lemon Basil Scones for a sweet and zesty combo that’s full of yum.
Did someone say scones? Our Lemon Basil Scone Mix is an easy way to bring the fun to snack time or any meal using only two additional ingredients. With the perfect herb and citrus blend, you’ll love tender, flaky layers that are free of any artificial flavors. Top with your go-to jam for a sweet fruit kick or add a side of cream to bring out the savory notes. Made with Non GMO goodness, it’s best enjoyed right out of the oven for a sweet taste balanced with lemony, zesty flavors. It makes eight tasty scones to dish out to your favorite people.
Pro tip: whisk an egg with a tablespoon of milk to add a nice, glossy egg wash. Brush the tops of the scones with the mixture and let them sit for about ten minutes before popping them into the oven for extra shine.
Values:
No Artificial Flavors
No Artificial Preservatives
Non GMO
Kosher: OU
Baking Instructions
Makes 8 scones
What you’ll need:
1 stick cold butter, cut into small pieces
½ cup milk
Preheat oven to 400°F. Place mix in a large mixing bowl. Cut the butter into the mix with a pastry blender (or two knives pulling in opposite directions) until it resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in milk and mix lightly, just until mixture holds together in a ball. Do not overwork.
Turn dough onto a well-floured work surface. Knead gently until it holds together. Form dough into a 7-inch round, about ½-inch thick. Cut into 8 wedges with a sharp knife. Place wedges on a baking pan about 1½ inches apart. Bake 14-16 minutes or until lightly browned.
Caution: Do not consume raw dough.
Contains: Wheat.
