Lemon Basil Scone Baking Mix

Did someone say scones? Our Lemon Basil Scone Mix is an easy way to bring the fun to snack time or any meal using only two additional ingredients. With the perfect herb and citrus blend, you’ll love tender, flaky layers that are free of any artificial flavors. Top with your go-to jam for a sweet fruit kick or add a side of cream to bring out the savory notes. Made with Non GMO goodness, it’s best enjoyed right out of the oven for a sweet taste balanced with lemony, zesty flavors. It makes eight tasty scones to dish out to your favorite people.



Pro tip: whisk an egg with a tablespoon of milk to add a nice, glossy egg wash. Brush the tops of the scones with the mixture and let them sit for about ten minutes before popping them into the oven for extra shine.



Values:

No Artificial Flavors

No Artificial Preservatives

Non GMO

Kosher: OU

