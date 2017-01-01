Our Brandless Lavender Granite Stone Cleaner is specially formulated to be gentle on porous stone like marble and granite countertops. Nontoxic, biodegradable, and EPA Safer Choice Certified—this is one cleaner that’s good for your home and the environment. Just spray on, wipe with a clean cloth, and buff to see your stone’s natural luster shine through with no chemical residue left behind.



Values:

EPA Safer Choice Certified

Non-Toxic Formula

No Dyes

Cleans & Polishes

Non GMO

No Phthalates

No Chemical Residue

Biodegradable

No Animal Testing

Gluten Free

