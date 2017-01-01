Nontoxic and biodegradable formula for shining, clean countertops.
Our Brandless Lavender Granite Stone Cleaner is specially formulated to be gentle on porous stone like marble and granite countertops. Nontoxic, biodegradable, and EPA Safer Choice Certified—this is one cleaner that’s good for your home and the environment. Just spray on, wipe with a clean cloth, and buff to see your stone’s natural luster shine through with no chemical residue left behind.
Values:
EPA Safer Choice Certified
Non-Toxic Formula
No Dyes
Cleans & Polishes
Non GMO
No Phthalates
No Chemical Residue
Biodegradable
No Animal Testing
Gluten Free
BrandTax Free™
How To Use:
Spray on surface and wipe in circular motion with soft, dry cloth. Buff for best results.
Safe for food preparation surfaces.
Test in an inconspicuous spot. No rinse required.
Warning: Keep out of reach of children. If product gets in eyes rinse with water. If swallowed drink plenty of water and contact physician.
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.