Kettle Chips

When you’re looking for a flavorful snack with a satisfying crunch, reach for Brandless Jalapeno Kettle Potato Chips. Non-GMO, gluten free and made with no artificial flavors, enjoy a spicy kick that builds as you snack. So whether you’re heading on a long road trip or grilling out on a weekend, these chips are a must to keep stocked in your pantry and to-go bag.



Values:

Non GMO

Gluten Free

No Artificial Colors or Flavors

No Preservatives

Kosher: OU-D

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65