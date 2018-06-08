Free shipping today on orders $39+
Jalapeno Flavored

Kettle Chips

Our Jalapeno Kettle Potato Chips pack a savory crunch with bold flavor and heat that’s perfect for any snacking occasion.

10 oz
OVERVIEW
  

When you’re looking for a flavorful snack with a satisfying crunch, reach for Brandless Jalapeno Kettle Potato Chips. Non-GMO, gluten free and made with no artificial flavors, enjoy a spicy kick that builds as you snack. So whether you’re heading on a long road trip or grilling out on a weekend, these chips are a must to keep stocked in your pantry and to-go bag.

Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
No Artificial Colors or Flavors
No Preservatives
Kosher: OU-D
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

USE
  

Store air-tight in a cool, dark place.

PRODUCT DETAILS
