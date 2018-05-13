Love a good crunch? Our flavorful Jalapeno Flavored Corn and Quinoa Puffs are bite-for-bite a snacking good time. Enjoy a spicy kick that builds as you eat them, with just the right amount of seasoning. Non GMO and with no artificial flavors, you’ll also love how deliciously light and airy they are. Whether you share them with your favorite people or enjoy them solo, it’s a must for your pantry, picnic table and just about any get-together.



Values:

Non GMO

Gluten Free

Vegan

No Artificial Flavors

BrandTax Free™



