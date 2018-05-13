Free shipping today on orders $39+
|
items added to box.
Just $39 away from free shipping.
Be Back Soon

Jalapeno Flavored Corn and Quinoa Puffs

Ready to snack? Our Jalapeno Flavored Corn and Quinoa Puffs are vegan, gluten free and meant to be savored.

$3
4 oz
OVERVIEW
  

Love a good crunch? Our flavorful Jalapeno Flavored Corn and Quinoa Puffs are bite-for-bite a snacking good time. Enjoy a spicy kick that builds as you eat them, with just the right amount of seasoning. Non GMO and with no artificial flavors, you’ll also love how deliciously light and airy they are. Whether you share them with your favorite people or enjoy them solo, it’s a must for your pantry, picnic table and just about any get-together.

Values:
Non GMO
Gluten Free
Vegan
No Artificial Flavors
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

PRODUCT DETAILS
view  
BRAND PROMISE
  

Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.

We all deserve better. Join us.

© 2018 Brandless, Inc. All rights reserved.

Terms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyProduct Safety

Brandless BBB Business Review