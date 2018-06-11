Free shipping today on orders $39+
Honing Steel

Our Honing Steel keeps the cutting edge of your knives straight and in top shape.

Hone your skills—knife skills, that is! Show off your shaping know-how with the Brandless Honing Steel. Sturdy and precise, your blades are in for a nice upgrade because it safely straightens the blade edge without removing metal. It’s a win-win for your favorite kitchen tools.

Straightens Blade Edge
Textured Slip Resistant Handle
California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

Directions for Use: Hold the handle of the steel and plant its tip straight down into your cutting board. Place the heel of the knife against the top of the steel at an approximate 15-20 degree angle. Applying only light pressure, draw the knife down the steel while also pulling it back. Repeat with both sides until blade is honed—usually about 8 strokes per side.

Not for use on serrated blades. Hand wash recommended.

