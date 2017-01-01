Highlight the important things, everything else is ok to forget about.
Highlight those special ingredients in your recipe book, color code your notes, or put an asterisk next to what you don't want to forget on your list with the Brandless Recycled Highlighters. With 6 colors to choose from it's easy to spot the most important things on your page.
Values:
Made from 78% Recycled Plastic
Nontoxic
Quick Drying Smear Guard
BrandTax Free™
Here at Brandless we put people first, which means value and values stick together. Better stuff, fewer dollars, no nonsense.