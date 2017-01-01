About UsBlogB.More
Assorted Colors

Recycled Highlighters

Highlight the important things, everything else is ok to forget about.

$3
6ct
Highlight those special ingredients in your recipe book, color code your notes, or put an asterisk next to what you don't want to forget on your list with the Brandless Recycled Highlighters. With 6 colors to choose from it's easy to spot the most important things on your page.

Values:
Made from 78% Recycled Plastic
Nontoxic
Quick Drying Smear Guard
BrandTax Free™

California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65

