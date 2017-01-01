Highlight those special ingredients in your recipe book, color code your notes, or put an asterisk next to what you don't want to forget on your list with the Brandless Recycled Highlighters. With 6 colors to choose from it's easy to spot the most important things on your page.



Values:

Made from 78% Recycled Plastic

Nontoxic

Quick Drying Smear Guard

BrandTax Free™



California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65