Hardcover Spiral Notebook - Craft

Note to self: Brandless Hardcover Spiral Notebooks are the perfect home for capturing your notes and creativity. Whether in the classroom or the office the durable spiral binding is ready for your busy day. Featuring 80 pages of FSC® Certified, college-ruled paper, it’s a feel-good quality product with plenty of room to write. So start organizing your thoughts, sketch out all your big to-dos and let the words flow, because your pen just found a fun new friend.



Values:

FSC® Certified Paper

College Ruled

Perforated Edges

80 Count Pages

BrandTax Free™





California Residents: Learn more about Prop 65